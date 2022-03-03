Reviewing Toast (NYSE:TOST) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toast and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 E2open Parent 0 2 3 0 2.60

Toast presently has a consensus target price of $36.89, suggesting a potential upside of 79.95%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $823.13 million 12.57 -$248.20 million N/A N/A E2open Parent $330.01 million 8.37 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

E2open Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toast beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

