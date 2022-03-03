Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 185.1% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of RVLGF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,345. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.
Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
