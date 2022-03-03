Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 185.1% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of RVLGF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,345. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

