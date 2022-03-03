RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

