Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up approximately 2.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $287,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,139,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after purchasing an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

