Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 51,175 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises 1.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $129,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,779,000 after acquiring an additional 44,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neogen by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 486,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.55. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

