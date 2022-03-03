Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 85,052 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,052 shares during the period. Workiva makes up 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.98% of Workiva worth $197,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 105.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at $4,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE WK traded down $5.43 on Thursday, hitting $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,454. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.