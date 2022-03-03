Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 94,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

