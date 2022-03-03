Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 971.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

