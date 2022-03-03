Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $449.56. 6,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

