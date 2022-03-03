Rosemary L. Klein Sells 410 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE ARCH opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $139.65.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.
ARCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,856,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter.
Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
