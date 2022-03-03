Rosemary L. Klein Sells 410 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ARCH opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $139.65.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

ARCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,856,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

