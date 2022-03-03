Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

ROST stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

