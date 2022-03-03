Roth Capital Downgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Neutral

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $492.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 218,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.