Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.24 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,304 shares of company stock worth $1,420,770 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

