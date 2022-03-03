Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

