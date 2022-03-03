Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.61 Million Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 338,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

