Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 238,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $43.76 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.