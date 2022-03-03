Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,687 shares of company stock valued at $614,524. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

