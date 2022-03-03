Royal Bank of Canada Sells 28,323 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Realogy were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realogy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 193.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Realogy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Realogy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Realogy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

