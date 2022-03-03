Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,843,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.