RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NUSC stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 88,859 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

