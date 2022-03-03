RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.97. 8,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,727. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.