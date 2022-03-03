Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 168,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 33.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,584,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $525.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on SB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

