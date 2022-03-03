SafeBlast 1-Day Volume Reaches $255,732.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $255,732.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,787.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.56 or 0.00725231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00195334 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

