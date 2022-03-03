SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.