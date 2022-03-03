SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

SAIL traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,916. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

