SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.37, but opened at $43.99. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 54,345 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

