Sakura Bloom Hits Market Cap of $125,953.31 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 75.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $125,953.31 and approximately $72.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 71.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sakura Bloom Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

