salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.86. 21,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.88. The company has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

