salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.
Shares of CRM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.86. 21,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.88. The company has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
