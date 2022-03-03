Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.6 days.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

