Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Samsara updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. 118,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. Samsara has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $31.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Samsara (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsara (IOT)
