Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Samsara updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. 118,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. Samsara has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.