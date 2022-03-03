Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will post $117.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $497.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.