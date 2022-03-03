Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

