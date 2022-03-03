Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $538.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 538 ($7.22) and last traded at GBX 542 ($7.27), with a volume of 280362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 574.27. The company has a market cap of £889.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Julia Goh bought 5,000 shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £28,450 ($38,172.55).

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

