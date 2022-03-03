Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 836,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.78. 238,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,358. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

