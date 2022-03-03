Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 236,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,332. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90.

