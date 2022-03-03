Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.70, but opened at $64.30. Scientific Games shares last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 6,475 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Scientific Games by 23.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 3,441.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 278,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

