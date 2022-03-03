SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “
NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.25.
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
