SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

