SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $220.00. The company traded as low as $110.29 and last traded at $111.94, with a volume of 181051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at $10,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at $5,067,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.48.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

