SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SEAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of SEAS opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $72.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The company’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.