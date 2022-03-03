Seelaus Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 374,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

