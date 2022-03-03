Seelaus Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 374,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

