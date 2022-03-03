Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,294,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

PFE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.18. 608,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,084,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.