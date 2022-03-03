Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 6,090 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. 86,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,522. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

