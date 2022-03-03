Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 931 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Target by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $224.84. 102,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,411. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

