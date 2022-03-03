Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,006. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.24.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

