Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 9.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) were down 9.9% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Seer traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 11,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 434,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,471 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seer by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Seer by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 604,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seer by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Seer by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 344,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.92.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Seer’s quarterly revenue was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

