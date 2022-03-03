Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 9.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) were down 9.9% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Seer traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 11,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 434,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.92.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Seer’s quarterly revenue was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.
