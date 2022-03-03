Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 733 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in IDEX by 109.6% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

Shares of IEX opened at $193.09 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

