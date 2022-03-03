Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

