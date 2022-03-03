Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.25% of Hub Group worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

