Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $148.37 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

